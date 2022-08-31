Bug Fixes:
— Further weather optimization (reducing CPU usage even more)
— Fixed a bug causing incorrect castle merging
— Balanced vault quest difficulty curve
Localization fixes:
— Gold Sack
— Tricky Plan
— Primordial rune
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug Fixes:
— Further weather optimization (reducing CPU usage even more)
— Fixed a bug causing incorrect castle merging
— Balanced vault quest difficulty curve
Localization fixes:
— Gold Sack
— Tricky Plan
— Primordial rune
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update