ORX update for 31 August 2022

v0.9.1.7

Build 9425621 · Last edited by Wendy



Bug Fixes:

— Further weather optimization (reducing CPU usage even more)
— Fixed a bug causing incorrect castle merging
— Balanced vault quest difficulty curve

Localization fixes:

— Gold Sack
— Tricky Plan
— Primordial rune

