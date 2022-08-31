Planet S Version 0.2.0 - Research Update

Hey everyone, its finally time for the big research update! So lets get started:

NEW Research system:

Your Tier 2 and upwards citizens will now generate research power based on their happyness.

The type of research power is based on their orientation (developers generate science research power, mechanics generate military research power).

There are two research trees, one for each orientation.

Each research tree contains custom and shared technologies. Custom technologies are only part of their specific tree, shared technologies will be researched in both trees.

There are also decision points where you have to chose between two technologies.

In the future we plan to expand and update this system by adding, changing, replacing or removing technologies based on your feedback as well as with new content additions like the military update.

NEW Tier 3 citizens:

NEW Added researchers and military technicians as tier 3 citizens. You can now upgrade your developer residences to researcher residences and your mechanics residences to military technicians residences.

Limestone

Wood

Cellulose

Construction cells

Reinforced concrete

Nickel

Soy beans

Corn

Biopolymer

Laboratory instruments

Cars

Ground meat

Convenience food

Protein powder

Vitamin extract

Cultivated meat

Dye stuff

Biofibers

Silk

Silk fabric

Casual wear

Suits

NEW Added two new construction materials: Construction cells + Reinforced concrete. Construction cells are specific to science civilizations and reinforced concrete to military civilizations.

Buildings:

Added a depot as a researchable building which increases the storage capacity by 50

Added a charcoal kiln as a researchable building which produces coal

Added a fracking tower as a researchable building which produces oil if placed on a coal deposit

Added an offshore wind park as a researchable building which produces energy and must be placed on an ocean tile

Spaceport and warehouse no longer grant additional storage capacity per building (The depot is the improved replacement)

Spaceship rebalancing:

We are rebalancing the speed of both spaceships in preparation for the military update. The current speed was way to high for future combat activities.

Explorer:

~ Speed: 400 -> 170

~ Upkeep: 50 -> 40

Small cargo spaceship:

~ Speed: 400 -> 150

~ Upkeep: 100 -> 75

Balancing:

We want to make it a bit easier to reach positive income with the first tier (workers) but make it a bit harder to have a positive balance at the end of tier 2.

Tier 1:

~ Vegetable farm: Upkeep 25 -> 20

~ Wind park: Upkeep 50 -> 40

Tier 2:

~ Gym: Upkeep 100 -> 200

~ Cinema: Upkeep 100 -> 200

~ Wheat mill: Upkeep 150 -> 200

~ Industrial bakery: Upkeep 200 -> 250

Quality of Life:

Progress indicator for power production from items

Showing speed of spaceships in the info menu

~ Made blue faction color brighter

~ Made blue faction color brighter

Added two tutorial steps (Positive balance + Unlocking work wear)

~ Skipping tutorial steps if intented order is violated

~ Disabled building menu button when colony is not owned by the local player

~ Skipping tutorial steps if intented order is violated ~ Disabled building menu button when colony is not owned by the local player

Checking the enter key on the numpad

Button in the info menu of the resource to quickly build a mine on it

~ Changed the behavior to hover and select buildings

Bug fixes:

Fixed controllers being able to block UI input

Fixed a possible desync caused by non-deterministic drone movement

Fixed tile selection when transfer menu is open

Fixed an issue when transfering items

Fixed broken savegame sorting in the savegame menu

Fixed materials of old colonies being added to new colonies

Fixed multiple trade route issues

Fixed several visibility issues in the UI

Fixed notification icons having no lighting

Fixed multiplayer timeout timer being way too high

Fixed several lobby issues

Fixed bug causing savegames to load improperly

Fixed spaceship routing issues

Fixed notification sounds being played after loading

Have fun

TeamJA