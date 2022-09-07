Compare Your Morals

We've released a new update to the game that now [b]tracks player decisions, yes the stats are real!

[/b]

Compare what you think is the "correct" decision to thousands of other players. Are they wrong? Are you wrong?

We're committed to making sure that our trolley problem game is as safe and secure as possible—we don't track or store any personal information about our users. ​Only you see your decisions and how you compare to others. When you make a decision it's recorded anonymously without any data attached to you.

We also added more problems for you to address! 20 new dilemmas which will get you thinking what should I do?

We'll be live streaming today at 5pm!

This major update comes alongside the Made in Ontario promotion, check out all the great games!



Here are some of the biggest changes: