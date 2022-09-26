Patch Notes - Version 1.05.01

Hello riders!

We are thrilled to announce that the next update for Tour de France 2022 is now available to download. Following the end of the Tour de France we have worked on updating many features following the results such as riders' ratings, team jerseys and resolving some bug fixes reported by the community.

---Furthermore, we want to address an issue that won't be resolved in today's patch: the infinite loading screen. Since you have reported us this problem we have tried to resolve it and haven't been able to gather enough data on why this is happening, until now.

Today's update will bring a change to the issue - it will now crash your game (and therefore open the Crash Report Window) with this we will receive the appropriate data from the crash report and therefore we should have more information to work on fixing it in a upcoming update. This isn't an immediate solution but a necessary step in this direction!

You can learn more about the content of this update through the Patch Notes below.

Patch Notes

Features

Update of the riders' ratings

New recuperation system

Update of Tour de France special jerseys for five teams: Bora Hansgrohe, EF Education First, Israël Premier Tech, Lotto Soudal, Trek Segafredo

Update of an all-race jersey for team Alpecin Deceuninck

Bug fixes