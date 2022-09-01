0.16.3 (September 1)

New:
- story tree can now circle some GUI elements
- challenge mode highscore entries are now possible again
- 'open army menu' and 'send food' now circles button in tutorial
Fixes:
- fixed a freeze that occured on some systems when zooming out while bathhouses are in the region
- fixed skill purchase costs incorrect
- fixed server-mod victory conditions triggering wrong condition
- fixed rare-case where knight doesn't show up in army menu
- fixed tutorial disabled armyMenu 'confirm' on second open
- fixed tile-place lag on large maps (undo system) / increased undo limit to 1024 (editor)
- fixed incorrect player sprite w/ trade menu if custom avatar
- fixed semi-borked flood-fill algorythm / flood fill not retiling tiles (editor)
- prevent wrong max. knob value in army menu which could cause bigger armies than allowed, and thus negative happiness.
- Fixed german language having ,,, at the end of new entries.
Changes:
- changed left-click behaviour on empty workplace. now always drops peasants
- significantly improved render performance w/ editor pan / zoom
- you know get a new general immediately when you build a castle outside your capital or conquer 3 regions without a castle.
- now max of 2 merchants focus on visiting players first
- 'shoot area' mow gets blocked by 'shields up'
- Adjust so AI ranged units focus on ranged attacks more often, even when attacked in close combat
- editor wall placement auto-upgrade to castle around castles
- tutorial tool-tips open quicker and don't requiree all to close first
- 'skill tree' button disabled when creating army in tutorial
- en and de text changes for the tutorial to make things clearer
- building cost increase in a region per building lowered from 20% to 15%
- cheaper and faster secondary castle buildings
- chapel morale boost from 15 to 20
- adjusted region overview tutorial wording
- small tutorial improvements
Changed files in this update