Rising Lords update for 1 September 2022

0.16.3 (September 1)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • story tree can now circle some GUI elements
  • challenge mode highscore entries are now possible again
  • 'open army menu' and 'send food' now circles button in tutorial

Fixes:

  • fixed a freeze that occured on some systems when zooming out while bathhouses are in the region
  • fixed skill purchase costs incorrect
  • fixed server-mod victory conditions triggering wrong condition
  • fixed rare-case where knight doesn't show up in army menu
  • fixed tutorial disabled armyMenu 'confirm' on second open
  • fixed tile-place lag on large maps (undo system) / increased undo limit to 1024 (editor)
  • fixed incorrect player sprite w/ trade menu if custom avatar
  • fixed semi-borked flood-fill algorythm / flood fill not retiling tiles (editor)
  • prevent wrong max. knob value in army menu which could cause bigger armies than allowed, and thus negative happiness.
  • Fixed german language having ,,, at the end of new entries.

Changes:

  • changed left-click behaviour on empty workplace. now always drops peasants
  • significantly improved render performance w/ editor pan / zoom
  • you know get a new general immediately when you build a castle outside your capital or conquer 3 regions without a castle.
  • now max of 2 merchants focus on visiting players first
  • 'shoot area' mow gets blocked by 'shields up'
  • Adjust so AI ranged units focus on ranged attacks more often, even when attacked in close combat
  • editor wall placement auto-upgrade to castle around castles
  • tutorial tool-tips open quicker and don't requiree all to close first
  • 'skill tree' button disabled when creating army in tutorial
  • en and de text changes for the tutorial to make things clearer
  • building cost increase in a region per building lowered from 20% to 15%
  • cheaper and faster secondary castle buildings
  • chapel morale boost from 15 to 20
  • adjusted region overview tutorial wording
  • small tutorial improvements

