New Patch! - LEADERBOARD

Hello Temperia Players! 🤗

Thank you very much for all the bug reports. Here is the list of new changes. This update will most importantly give you the opportunity to see master leaderboard ranks! Please bear in mind that we are constantly working on improving the game, so more fixes and updates will be provided soon.

==== PATCH ====

Added a Master rank players leaderboard for each season

Improved statistics gathering with win ratio, highest points in the season and highest rank in season

Added Season History with all the details about the previous seasons

Updated the Player Screen visuals to show more information about ranks

Also:

New counting system for values under 0 that should now fix some bugs that you have reported to us

Added sound when an emoji is being played

New animated emojis

Thank you for being with us, and for your commitment! Have a great time playing Temperia, and expect next updates soon.

Temperia Dev Team