The Last Spell update for 5 September 2022

Highway to Elderlicht: Changelog 0.98.1.15

Hello Heroes!

Here is a new changelog for your favourite tactical game, enjoy!

  • Fixed a softlock that happened when using a skill on the caster
  • Fixed the poison tile feedback (the tile remained green after the death of the enemy)
  • Fixed the animation for the Turbo Mode button
  • Fixed the archer enemy not displaying the right skill information in their HUD
  • Fixed The Archivist (boss) from Elderlicht not increasing his health points with the Apocalypse levels

Thank you for reading, and enjoy your fights!

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and join our [Discord](discord.gg/ishtargames)!

