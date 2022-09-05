Highway to Elderlicht: Changelog 0.98.1.15

Hello Heroes!
Here is a new changelog for your favourite tactical game, enjoy!
- Fixed a softlock that happened when using a skill on the caster
- Fixed the poison tile feedback (the tile remained green after the death of the enemy)
- Fixed the animation for the Turbo Mode button
- Fixed the archer enemy not displaying the right skill information in their HUD
- Fixed The Archivist (boss) from Elderlicht not increasing his health points with the Apocalypse levels
Thank you for reading, and enjoy your fights!
