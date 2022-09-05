Highway to Elderlicht: Changelog 0.98.1.15

Share · View all patches · Build 9425295 · Last edited 5 September 2022 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello Heroes!

Here is a new changelog for your favourite tactical game, enjoy!

Fixed a softlock that happened when using a skill on the caster

Fixed the poison tile feedback (the tile remained green after the death of the enemy)

Fixed the animation for the Turbo Mode button

Fixed the archer enemy not displaying the right skill information in their HUD

Fixed The Archivist (boss) from Elderlicht not increasing his health points with the Apocalypse levels

Thank you for reading, and enjoy your fights!

