 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Facteroids update for 31 August 2022

Update v220831

Share · View all patches · Build 9425228 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Objectives hint system.
  • New buildings: electronics factory, machine shop, cistern
  • New materials: microprocessor, AI chip
  • Bot upgrades
  • Bot autonomy: upgraded bots carry out construction tasks autonomously. You no longer have to select bots prior to construction.
  • Mines don’t block bot passage.
  • Reorganized main menu buttons
  • Fullscreen / windowed mode setting
  • New “Did you know?” help system
  • Increased solar panel charging speed.
  • Shortcut keys for quick construction.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1626531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link