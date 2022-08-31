- Objectives hint system.
- New buildings: electronics factory, machine shop, cistern
- New materials: microprocessor, AI chip
- Bot upgrades
- Bot autonomy: upgraded bots carry out construction tasks autonomously. You no longer have to select bots prior to construction.
- Mines don’t block bot passage.
- Reorganized main menu buttons
- Fullscreen / windowed mode setting
- New “Did you know?” help system
- Increased solar panel charging speed.
- Shortcut keys for quick construction.
Facteroids update for 31 August 2022
Update v220831
Patchnotes via Steam Community
