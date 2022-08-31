As if from no where the game is released! Who could have seen this coming? We are excited to share with you the results of our hard work and hope you will have a blast exploring the world of Ledamra. That said I wanted to address a number of questions and concerns folks might have about the game and it's future post release.

RELEASE FAQ

Is there a post-game? Yes. There are post game quests and activities.

Are there hidden levels? There definitely not any secret levels in Curse Crackers for Whom the Belle Toils. Why would anyone ever hide secrets and levels?!

Are there quests? Yep! The world of Ledamra is full of curious characters and some of them need your help. While they may not reward you directly, sharp eyed players may find where they will be rewarded for their help.

Free content updates? At least 1 planned in the future.

Paid DLC? No. Only free content updates. You already paid for the game.

Key Rebinding? Maybe should there be demand.

Bugs? Please report