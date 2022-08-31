Mutant Meltdown - Supplies!

Greetings friends!
Another update with new stuff and some improvements.
[Added]
- Added an extra informative panel on the same tile as a car. No need to get inside the vehicle to inspect the information.
- Added supplies (supplies will tend to appear near roads), and after a given number of turns, supplies will be protected by mutant soldiers. There are two types of supplies, military supplies, and civilian supplies.
- Added new schematics for Lab Items.
- Lab building is now entirely usable.
[Fixed/Improved]
- Reduce road construction costs from 15 materials to 5 materials
- Increase for hotkeys and mouse cursor camera speed
- Increase ammo cost craft
- Now, a fire left from the cocktail Molotov or jerry cans can hurt your survivors
- Fixed athlete perk. A character will get 3 AP tiles away if the group has only characters with the athlete perk. Characters with athlete perks can be used to scout or as bait.
- Fixed not displaying the Fat Mutant puke effect on the ground after Loading a game.
Stay tuned. More to come, friends!
Changed files in this update