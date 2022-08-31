Mutant Meltdown - Supplies!

Share · View all patches · Build 9425191 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 15:19:30 UTC by Wendy

Greetings friends!

Another update with new stuff and some improvements.

[Added]

Added an extra informative panel on the same tile as a car. No need to get inside the vehicle to inspect the information.

Added supplies (supplies will tend to appear near roads), and after a given number of turns, supplies will be protected by mutant soldiers. There are two types of supplies, military supplies, and civilian supplies.

Added new schematics for Lab Items.

Lab building is now entirely usable.

[Fixed/Improved]

Reduce road construction costs from 15 materials to 5 materials

Increase for hotkeys and mouse cursor camera speed

Increase ammo cost craft

Now, a fire left from the cocktail Molotov or jerry cans can hurt your survivors

Fixed athlete perk. A character will get 3 AP tiles away if the group has only characters with the athlete perk. Characters with athlete perks can be used to scout or as bait.

Fixed not displaying the Fat Mutant puke effect on the ground after Loading a game.

Stay tuned. More to come, friends!