Early Access Release v.020

This update focuses on bug fixes, feedback and further tightening up the gameplay as we work on both the PC and the console builds. Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve.

Here are the patch notes for Release v.020:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players & external QA. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.

Bug Fixes:

The default colours for Barton Lynch 1 piece suits corrected

The default colours for Soli Bailey 2 piece shorts corrected.

The A.I. pros load their correct surfboards as opposed to generic boards

Character Creator

FIXED NAVIGATION / UI: Press Y button did not work if user proceeds past the first screen of PWC, Services

FIXED NAVIGATION / UI: In Wetsuit or Board, selecting any field removed the Y button, and pressing the back button did not re-display the Y button on the first screen until the player refreshed that table.

FIXED NAVIGATION / UI: Audio Help button. When the player finished playing the audio, "Stop Audio" needed to revert back to "Audio Help"

FIXED NAVIGATION / UI: Pressing the back button on P.W.C or Summary will have the LT/RT 'Rotate' button appear which should not be there as it does not do anything. Removed on those screens

FIXED NAVIGATION / UI: Going from P.W.C to Services had the same tool tip, but in services you the LT/RT can 'Rotate' the player. Removed any non functional tool tips from Services

FIXED NAVIGATION / UI: Trophy Cabinet: The top middle cabinet is reserved for the World Champ Trophy. Player can now navigate to this cabinet and review display text

FIXED NAVIGATION / UI: Character selection (World Tour > Change Character) alter Stamina attribute throughout the game to ‘Paddle stamina’

FIXED NAVIGATION / UI: Appearance > First Name & Last Name, reduce max characters to 16 to stop overlap

FIXED SERVICES > SURFER STATS, remove purchase stat points UI after all stat points are purchased. (Should not be able to press the x button)

FIXED SERVICES - SURFER STATS display text information on Stats (what it does when increasing Stamina, Power and Balance) in this section

FIXED BOARDS > FINS > RACK FINS > CUSTOM FIN, purchase did not visually show the unlock, and money was deducted incorrectly

FIXED BOARDS > CUSTOMIZE RACK SURFBOARDS/DECALS & SPRAYS/DECKGRIP, when editing "Rack Surfboards", after purchasing the UI showed it was locked and the player could still purchase

FIXED NAVIGATION / UI: P.W.C > Watercraft Type > After purchasing the 'Hold X to purchase' still appeared, and the display UI would disappear if reselecting the watercraft

FIXED NAVIGATION / UI: P.W.C > Watercraft Type > after selecting the best watercraft, the status bar displayed incorrect information

FIXED NAVIGATION / UI: Character > P.W.C - UI graphics - P.W.C detail on right panel, the bars were too long, as the max bar reaches a certain amount

FIXED SUMMARY > PLAYER STATS, remove accessory stats for leg rope, deck grip and fin

FIXED NAVIGATION / UI: After changing something in appearance, the back button on the tooltips would disappear, reappearing after selecting a different detail to change.

FIXED NAVIGATION / UI: Any sliders or boxes displaying R3 UI, shows the incorrect UI and replaced with L3

FIXED Custom Female Player Nose Type stuck at 11/14

FIXED PLAYER INTERFERENCE: if the player wilfully runs the A.I. over or passes to close by on a PWC then the player is now penalized with an interference

FIXED: NAVIGATION / UI: Overview screen did not display the wetsuit graph until highlighted on one of the Suits Inventory items

FIXED: STATS: Brand boards – stats correctly calibrated

🌊 FIXED: DECKGRIP / SPONSORED BOARDS: able to add the deck-grip to sponsored boards

FIXED SPONSORED SURFBOARDS: Add the numeral icon to the board in the character creator once unlocked, have not been functioning correctly till this point.

FIXED PRIZE SURFBOARDS: Add the numeral icon to the board in the character creator once unlocked, have not been functioning correctly till this point.

FIXED SPONSORED / PRIZE BOARDS GAME SCREEN: When the prize or sponsored surfboard appears in the game menu (start game screen) the model would disappear if toggled

FIXED: NAVIGATION / UI: Pressing the back button on P.W.C or Summary will have the LT/RT 'Rotate' button appear, removed as it should not be there

FIXED: Repair Kit highlight did not reset when revisiting the same page

FIXED: Blend shape issue with one piece Suit 3 in the Character Creator causing rash shirt not to appear

Game

FIXED: Jaws - Missing palm fronds from trees.

FIXED: Fixed "near world boundary" message appearing after dismounting a PWC

FIXED: Play the horn at the end of the heat as well as the start

FIXED: Weather tool loading loop issue coming out of Free Surf > Tour Mode

FIXED: Nationality text spacing issue fix end cutscene for all Challenge Modes, Online and Contender Series screens

FIXED: Hossegor – fix missing end cutscene crowds for all relevant competition modes

FIXED: Hossegor – fix NPC’s T-Pose issue

FIXED: Hossegor - fixed seagulls frozen in the air

Additions/Alterations:

🌊 Continuing to improve A.I. and general score calibration for Tour mode. On-going testing and tweaks

Currenty working on:

Contender Series bug for the final four locations

Navigation UI bugs in the Character Creator

UI: numerous tweaks on messaging & localisation cleanup

Tutorial crash bug

Character Creator - character texture blit issues

Foam map resolution

Blend shape bugs for characters and equipment

That's all for today.

The Bungarra team.