POLITY - v1.2.2: Changelog

Changelog

[1.2.2] - 2022-08-31

Added

-Added a new Forestry sound for placing new trees.

-Added a new Destroy sound for Farm Trees (Dead Stage).

-Added a new Food Trailer sound.

-Added a new IDPhone notification sound.

-Added new sounds for Kitchen furniture.

-Added a new Avatar icon on the main game screen to follow the moving avatar easily.

-Added a new Camera Tutorial.

-Added a new Connection Lost pop-up.

-Added new Destroy icons for Farming: Hammer for Beehive and Hand Saw for Fruit Trees.

-Added a new feature: Steps for Quests.

-Added a Polity Profile on the Main Hud: All about your Avatar.

-Added new badges: Presidency, Farming, and Forestry.

Improved

-Improved the Mercantile Ship sound.

-Improved the Avatar Creation Screen.

-Improved the Notification UI by showing them on Chat.

-Improved the Room Furniture Shop.

-Improved the Backpack related-panels by replacing them in the middle of the screen.

-Improved the Secure Account UI.

-Improved the Map Quest, Quest Arrow, and Waypoint icons.

-Improved Forgot Password Panel, Login Panel, Create Account Panel, Mercantile Dock Contest Panel, IDPhone Main App Screen, Notification Display, Gift Box Screen, and some pop-ups.

-Improved the Focus mode-related UIs.

-Improved elements on the Main Hud.

Fixed

-Fixed minor bugs in in-game sounds.

-Fixed minor bugs that are scroll-related.

-Fixed the bug that occurred opening the Backpack while being in a sitting position.

-Fixed the bug in the flour on the Mill.

-Fixed the bug in the Order’s Timer.

-Fixed minor bugs in Quests.

-Fixed the bug in the Metro Station.

-Fixed the bug in the E-Citizen panel.

-Fixed the bug in the Fast Travel panel.

-Fixed minor bugs in harvesting and destroying fruit trees.

-Fixed the bug in legend on the Map.

Working On

-Working on developing the NPC quests.

-Working on adding new badges and achievements.

-Working on the balance system of the Polity Level to improve the game dynamic.

-Working on the Animation and Action system of NPCs.

-Working on improving the current UIs.

-Working on the quest system and its variety to get to the in-game world.