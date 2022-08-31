POLITY - v1.2.2: Changelog

Changelog
[1.2.2] - 2022-08-31
Added
-Added a new Forestry sound for placing new trees.
-Added a new Destroy sound for Farm Trees (Dead Stage).
-Added a new Food Trailer sound.
-Added a new IDPhone notification sound.
-Added new sounds for Kitchen furniture.
-Added a new Avatar icon on the main game screen to follow the moving avatar easily.
-Added a new Camera Tutorial.
-Added a new Connection Lost pop-up.
-Added new Destroy icons for Farming: Hammer for Beehive and Hand Saw for Fruit Trees.
-Added a new feature: Steps for Quests.
-Added a Polity Profile on the Main Hud: All about your Avatar.
-Added new badges: Presidency, Farming, and Forestry.
Improved
-Improved the Mercantile Ship sound.
-Improved the Avatar Creation Screen.
-Improved the Notification UI by showing them on Chat.
-Improved the Room Furniture Shop.
-Improved the Backpack related-panels by replacing them in the middle of the screen.
-Improved the Secure Account UI.
-Improved the Map Quest, Quest Arrow, and Waypoint icons.
-Improved Forgot Password Panel, Login Panel, Create Account Panel, Mercantile Dock Contest Panel, IDPhone Main App Screen, Notification Display, Gift Box Screen, and some pop-ups.
-Improved the Focus mode-related UIs.
-Improved elements on the Main Hud.
Fixed
-Fixed minor bugs in in-game sounds.
-Fixed minor bugs that are scroll-related.
-Fixed the bug that occurred opening the Backpack while being in a sitting position.
-Fixed the bug in the flour on the Mill.
-Fixed the bug in the Order’s Timer.
-Fixed minor bugs in Quests.
-Fixed the bug in the Metro Station.
-Fixed the bug in the E-Citizen panel.
-Fixed the bug in the Fast Travel panel.
-Fixed minor bugs in harvesting and destroying fruit trees.
-Fixed the bug in legend on the Map.
Working On
-Working on developing the NPC quests.
-Working on adding new badges and achievements.
-Working on the balance system of the Polity Level to improve the game dynamic.
-Working on the Animation and Action system of NPCs.
-Working on improving the current UIs.
-Working on the quest system and its variety to get to the in-game world.
