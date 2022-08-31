Sandbox Mode

The last mode to be added to Stolen Crown is here! In the sandbox, you have the entire arsenal of cards and abilities at your disposal. Mix and match content from different lineages, pick whichever relics you'd like to start with, and make a unique run to fit your play style!

Currently, you can modify the following parameters:

Gold

Health

Mana

Hand Size

Cards Drawn Per Turn

Movement Speed

Battlefield Size

Number of Enemies

Enemy Difficulty

Have an idea for more settings? Pitch your ideas here in the Steam forums or on our Discord!

Other tweaks included with this update: