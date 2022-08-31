 Skip to content

Stolen Crown update for 31 August 2022

Sandbox Mode

Build 9425074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The last mode to be added to Stolen Crown is here! In the sandbox, you have the entire arsenal of cards and abilities at your disposal. Mix and match content from different lineages, pick whichever relics you'd like to start with, and make a unique run to fit your play style!

Currently, you can modify the following parameters:

  • Gold
  • Health
  • Mana
  • Hand Size
  • Cards Drawn Per Turn
  • Movement Speed
  • Battlefield Size
  • Number of Enemies
  • Enemy Difficulty

Have an idea for more settings? Pitch your ideas here in the Steam forums or on our Discord!

Other tweaks included with this update:

  • Battlefield generation should now provide slightly more variety.
  • Hovering over a card no longer prevents scrollbars from working.
  • Rallying Cry has its healing increased from 3 to 6.
  • Second Wind has its healing increased from 3 to 6.

