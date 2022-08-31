 Skip to content

Liftoff update for 31 August 2022

Slipstream is available ....NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 9425055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2019790/Liftoff__Slipstream/

The long awaited Slipstream DLC is finally here!

Don't know what Slipstream is about? It's our answer to the many "please add things to chase" question, and its effin' glorious too!

Slipstream is an optional DLC that brings a new layer of excitement to Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing: - a time trial on Short Circuit, a drag race in Bando City, mining trucks going about their business in The Pit and so much more. All of this for the sweet price of "buy us a coffee".

