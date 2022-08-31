 Skip to content

Gorilla Soccer update for 31 August 2022

V2.6.0 Update Logs

  1. Add the private room;
  2. You can still run when sit down(hit both front triggers);
  3. Some small changes:
  1. Resotre the size of ball;
  2. You can disable turn snap in the setting panel;
  1. Fixed the bug that the ball maybe bounced away at the start of the game.

