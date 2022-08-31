V2.6.0 Update Logs

- Add the private room;
- You can still run when sit down(hit both front triggers);
- Some small changes:
- Resotre the size of ball;
- You can disable turn snap in the setting panel;
- Fixed the bug that the ball maybe bounced away at the start of the game.
