Mouse Herding

Nope, this update does not affect any of the rodents in the game :)

Someone on the discord suggested that the third mouse button (often the same as pushing down the scroll wheel) should highlight hotspots (just like space bar). This is now in 👍

I also looked over the right mouse button which previously was very inconsistent in that it sometimes could be used in substitution for the left mouse button, and sometimes not. I decided to disable this button altogether for now. If anyone can come up with a better use for it - hit me up on the Discord 👊