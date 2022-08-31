 Skip to content

Territory update for 31 August 2022

Territory – Alpha 4.7 – Melee Weapon and Animation Updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1st pass of animation improvements
1st pass of melee weapon additions and improvements
Much more to planned in the coming updates.

Added

  • 2 variations of new melee weapons – Thrust Machete and Tactical Machete. Both can be crafted, looted or purchased from traders.
  • New melee weapon and tool animations as detailed below

Changed

  • Character empty hands idle animation
  • Stone and Metal Axe wood chopping animation changed
  • Stone and Metal Axe damage to NPC’s buffed so they can now be used as last resort melee weapons
  • Stone and Metal Pickaxe harvesting animation changed
  • Stone and Metal Knife attack animations updated (there’s now 5 variations)
  • Stone and Metal Knife damage to NPC’s buffed so they can now be used as last resort melee weapons
  • Metal knife model updated
  • Torchlight model updated
  • Cosmetic belt and pistol holster added to default player just for looks
  • Loot table heavily nerfed across the board
  • Plant fibre harvest reduced a little
  • All harvestable and gatherable resources respawn times reduced quite a lot

Fixed

  • Updated several of the item icons that looked crap
  • A buttload of issues with harvestable and gatherable resources not respawning properly
  • Issue with getting double XP using some weapons

