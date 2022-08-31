Territory – Alpha 4.7 – Melee Weapon and Animation Updates

1st pass of animation improvements
1st pass of melee weapon additions and improvements
Much more to planned in the coming updates.
Added
- 2 variations of new melee weapons – Thrust Machete and Tactical Machete. Both can be crafted, looted or purchased from traders.
- New melee weapon and tool animations as detailed below
Changed
- Character empty hands idle animation
- Stone and Metal Axe wood chopping animation changed
- Stone and Metal Axe damage to NPC’s buffed so they can now be used as last resort melee weapons
- Stone and Metal Pickaxe harvesting animation changed
- Stone and Metal Knife attack animations updated (there’s now 5 variations)
- Stone and Metal Knife damage to NPC’s buffed so they can now be used as last resort melee weapons
- Metal knife model updated
- Torchlight model updated
- Cosmetic belt and pistol holster added to default player just for looks
- Loot table heavily nerfed across the board
- Plant fibre harvest reduced a little
- All harvestable and gatherable resources respawn times reduced quite a lot
Fixed
- Updated several of the item icons that looked crap
- A buttload of issues with harvestable and gatherable resources not respawning properly
- Issue with getting double XP using some weapons
