Update 1.6 Rolling Out Now for F1 Manager 2022 - Patch Notes

Update 1.6 for F1 Manager 2022 is rolling out now on Steam!
Update 1.6 addresses a number of reported issues since launch, but we are aware of other common reports from players, on subjects including tyre performance, which our team are currently investigating. Work is ongoing on an additional post-launch update, to be released in the coming weeks, that aims to further address more of the hot topic reports and feedback from the F1 Manager 2022 community. Thank you!
PATCH NOTES
AI
- Further adjustments to AI teams’ behaviour when signing reserve drivers
Cars
- Fixed Alpha Tauri livery appearing offset from car body
- Fixed issue with livery appearance on Scuderia AlphaTauri and Oracle Red Bull Racing cars
Car Parts and Development
- Fixed issue causing any newly-fitted gearboxes to incorrectly inherit the wear/damage levels of the previous gearbox
- Reduced car performance impact of adding ‘Focus’ to new part designs
Cutscenes
- Fixed instances of floating tyres appearing during some cutscenes
- Fixed issue causing the cutscene camera to sometimes appear underground
- Fixed issue that caused commentary to mention drivers being at the front of the grid, when they were at the back of the grid
Pit Stops
- Fixed visual issues when a team ‘double stacks’ their pit stops
- Player Profile
- All-time records for the highest ever income in a season, and the highest ever team rating, are now stored in-game
Race Simulation
- Fixed the issue of incomplete laps times being included when looking for the fastest qualifying lap
- Fixed an issue causing cars to repeatedly teleporting back to the garage after a DNF
- Yellow flags will no longer be shown for cars already returned to the garage after the chequered flag
- Fixed issue where drivers who had only completed their out lap are listed at the top of the standings after a Practice session
- Further balancing of potential track incidents at Zandvoort
- Fixed an issue causing tyres to be treated as ‘fresh’ tyres when comparing the lap time and ‘life time’ in Qualifying options screen
Stability/Performance
- Fixed crash that could occur when attempting to launch the game on PC
- Fixed hard lock that could occur during the ‘lights out’ sequence at the start of a race
- Increased performance when advancing time when playing later seasons
- Fixed a softlock in onboarding if the Race Preparation tutorial is started whilst the car part fitting tutorial is in progress
- Fixes for instances of a soft lock that could occur during replays
Changed depots in dev_development_mainline branch