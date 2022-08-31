Update 1.6 Rolling Out Now for F1 Manager 2022 - Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update 1.6 for F1 Manager 2022 is rolling out now on Steam!

Update 1.6 addresses a number of reported issues since launch, but we are aware of other common reports from players, on subjects including tyre performance, which our team are currently investigating. Work is ongoing on an additional post-launch update, to be released in the coming weeks, that aims to further address more of the hot topic reports and feedback from the F1 Manager 2022 community. Thank you!

PATCH NOTES

AI

Further adjustments to AI teams’ behaviour when signing reserve drivers

Cars

Fixed Alpha Tauri livery appearing offset from car body

Fixed issue with livery appearance on Scuderia AlphaTauri and Oracle Red Bull Racing cars

Car Parts and Development

Fixed issue causing any newly-fitted gearboxes to incorrectly inherit the wear/damage levels of the previous gearbox

Reduced car performance impact of adding ‘Focus’ to new part designs

Cutscenes

Fixed instances of floating tyres appearing during some cutscenes

Fixed issue causing the cutscene camera to sometimes appear underground

Fixed issue that caused commentary to mention drivers being at the front of the grid, when they were at the back of the grid

Pit Stops

Fixed visual issues when a team ‘double stacks’ their pit stops

Player Profile

All-time records for the highest ever income in a season, and the highest ever team rating, are now stored in-game

Race Simulation

Fixed the issue of incomplete laps times being included when looking for the fastest qualifying lap

Fixed an issue causing cars to repeatedly teleporting back to the garage after a DNF

Yellow flags will no longer be shown for cars already returned to the garage after the chequered flag

Fixed issue where drivers who had only completed their out lap are listed at the top of the standings after a Practice session

Further balancing of potential track incidents at Zandvoort

Fixed an issue causing tyres to be treated as ‘fresh’ tyres when comparing the lap time and ‘life time’ in Qualifying options screen

Stability/Performance