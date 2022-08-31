 Skip to content

Rento Fortune - Multiplayer Board Game update for 31 August 2022

Tournaments are improved

Build 9424562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tournaments have been improved a lot!
You can now see all tournament rooms and you can watch the games and see how long until a table finishes.

You can also see who is waiting for the next match table.

Cheers

