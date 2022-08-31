Tooltips, Seller Roster...and lots of Karma – mid week update!

Finally, tooltips were added to the build!

Much of the button behavior had to be adapted so this took quite a few days to properly integrate but the basic functionality is now present and we now have something solid to continue to build on.

But more importantly : Karma.

Karma

Affinity/Karma has been added to the game.

Now when conversing with a seller, your choices matter. They will influence if the sellers enjoy your company or not.

The higher Karma you acquire from a seller, the more open they will be to bargain prices of vintage records with you.

Also, giving a seller a good deal will result in more karma for you and trying to low ball a seller will result is loss of karma.

Seller Roster.

You will notice on the Top menu bar a new icon – The Seller Roster.

This new view displays all the sellers that show up to your store.

It also shows you the Karma they have towards you.

Conversation choices.

You will now always have two conversation choices.

• Some choices will give you Karma

• Some choices will remove Karma

• Some choices will have no effect.

See this feature as a bonus way to acquire karma in the game.

Sigil of Baphomet

Skill 5 has changed! ( and more changes are to come! )

Skill 5 – The Haggler – now give you a Karma bonus which in turn, will increase the chance of a seller to bargain with you.

A bunch of fixes

• Bulk record Slider adjustments.

• Bulk record text overlap fix.

• Added Glam Rock Seller missing Dialog

• Added Drummer Seller dialog.

New code

• Added affinity system to conversation.

• Added affinity system to bargaining.

• Most Button logic has changed and now deals better with disable state.

Update code.

• Tutorial has been updated to accept tooltips.

• Tutorial has been updated to include Seller Roster and Karma information.

• Interface behavior has been updated to accept tooltips.

• Midnight sequence timing change.(..and more tweaks to come)

That’s it for the mid-week update! Enjoy!