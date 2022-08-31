August update: stack them up!

Dear Designers,

August is coming to an end! We were at Gamescom last week. Trust us - what a crazy week it was! In a positive meaning, of course! Therefore, we've decided to move the Friday update to this day. Again, we have something that you've been asking for.

Stacking and merging stones

With today's update, you can stack stones in piles and merge them together. This will allow you to create stone columns or even a whole stone wall as shown in the picture above!

We can't wait to see your designs! Make sure to post them in the Steam thread or in our Discord! You're always welcome to join!



Sea Life DLC is coming to you this September!

Well, September is considered a summer month, so we can say that we do as we promised, and the Sea Life DLC to Aquarium Designer will release in the upcoming month. We had to take a bit more time to prepare everything correctly. To be honest, summer wasn't kind to us, and many people from the development and production teams fell ill at some point. However, we preferred to give the production process a bit more of our time than to give you an unpolished product.

Anyway, if you haven't done that yet, remember to add this DLC to your wishlist! We will share some new screenshots from it soon!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1939750

Last but not least, even though this summer is slowly coming to an end, we want to advise you - as usual - to just keep swimming :)

Aquarium Designer team