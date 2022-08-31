Bug Fixes:

— Returned the corruption price to the ORX Curse of Greed card.

— Fixed the unlock of the second faction after abandoning the run

— Fixed the missing localizations on menus and buttons

— Localized text should now fit perfectly into menus and buttons as well

— Fixed the texts for T2 cards and curses, thank you guys for spotting these!

— Fixed the Ancients Rune

— Weather effects optimized even further, no more freezes here as well, hopefully

Balance changes:

— Nerfed the Dune Reavers officer. [F]

— Toned down the difficulty at the beginning of Act 2 a little more. Please let us know what you guys think about this one in particular.

We’re proceeding with further bug fixes, so stay tuned for more updates, and as usual we’re waiting for your feedback on Steam forums and on our Discord server!

Until next time, ORX ORX ORX!