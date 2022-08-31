The new version is now available
-Fixed some bugs.
-Added light intensity slider, if you think the character is too dark, you can use the light intensity slider to adjust it.
Desktop Girlfriend update for 31 August 2022
The new version is now available
The new version is now available
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update