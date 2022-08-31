RAILROADS Online! - EULA

Dear community,

I would like to take a moment to talk about the EULA.

As seen in recent reviews there seems to be confusion regarding the EULA.

For clarification:

The EULA has not been changed and there has NO NEW EULA been added. The info that the EULA has been changed, or that there is a new EULA is a rumor and a false report.

The EULA was uploaded with the Steam greenlight before the release and has not been changed since then.

Every user has my full permission to play RAILROADS Online! via STEAM in Single and Multiplayer and to stream, post, share footage, screenshots etc. of Railroads Online! on the internet and all SOCIAL NETWORKS.

What is not legal is to remove the STEAM copy protection and to play the game over a COMPUTER NETWORK other than STEAM without my written permission.

Please like and share this message to make everyone aware.

Thank you for your support!

Kind regards

Stefan Kelnberger