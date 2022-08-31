The Metal: Hellsinger Concert Was One For The Ages!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It finally happened, Hellsingers!

The Metal: Hellsinger live concert at Gamescom was a roaring success! As the hall filled up with Hellsingers (3500 people!!) the atmosphere was electric. Once the music started, we were absolutely blown away, both by the performances, and by the crowd.

It was an absolute joy to see so many of you, in person if you could make it, on the streams, and in comments everywhere. Thank you all!

For anyone who missed the concert, we have your back. You can watch the full thing right here:



Together with the musicians, you made this an unforgettable experience and simply the most amazing videogame event we've experienced, complete with a mosh pit, an intrepid crowd surfer, a lot of headbanging, at least one moment of "oh no, please don't drop Matt Heafy", and incredible performances!

See you on September 15!