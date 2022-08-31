Share · View all patches · Build 9424068 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 12:32:13 UTC by Wendy

Ahoy fishermen,

A small update: 1.7.1054-13364 is now ready for download. This update have a few quality of life improvements.

NOTE: To avoid issue and make sure the patch is properly installed, we recommend that you Verify Integrity Of Game Files via the Steam Client. You can find info how to do it here.

Changelog

Improved engine on Follabuen

Corrected trawl handle position on Mostein

Increased amount of lobster pots (10->20) that can be set on string with Knots Guilty

Thanks for all your great support ːsteamhappyː