Ahoy fishermen,
A small update: 1.7.1054-13364 is now ready for download. This update have a few quality of life improvements.
NOTE: To avoid issue and make sure the patch is properly installed, we recommend that you Verify Integrity Of Game Files via the Steam Client. You can find info how to do it here.
Changelog
- Improved engine on Follabuen
- Corrected trawl handle position on Mostein
- Increased amount of lobster pots (10->20) that can be set on string with Knots Guilty
Thanks for all your great support ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update