Update, Version 20220831

English

##########Content############

Butterfly Wings can now be used in Egypt to return you to the Saint's Refuge.

Butterfly Wings can now be used in the Abandoned Mine in Queensmouth, returning you to the cave's entrance.

Butterfly Wings can now be used in the Old Man's House in Bazaar, returning you to the entrance of the house.

##########System#############

Added the crafting recipe item generate template.

##########DEBUG##############

Fixed a bug that some instantly used items with no target may not update the item window correctly.

简体中文

##########Content############

蝴蝶之翼现在可以在埃及区域使用，让你返回贤者洞穴。

蝴蝶之翼现在可以在王后镇的废弃矿洞使用，让你回到洞穴的入口处。

蝴蝶之翼现在可以在巴扎的老人的房子中使用，让你回到该建筑的入口处。

##########System#############

加入了物品制造设计图物品的生成模板。

##########DEBUG##############

修复了在物品菜单中直接使用的快速物品有时未能刷新物品窗口的bug。