Pre-september update

Changelog:
- implemented new outline effect over AI vehicles ( work in progress, not final )
- further game stability improvements
- improvement in vehicles behaviour, when vehicles run into a barrier
- other small changes & fixes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changelog:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update