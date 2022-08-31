 Skip to content

TurboMania Fog Racers update for 31 August 2022

Pre-september update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • implemented new outline effect over AI vehicles ( work in progress, not final )
  • further game stability improvements
  • improvement in vehicles behaviour, when vehicles run into a barrier
  • other small changes & fixes

