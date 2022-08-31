Summary of the project and subsequent development plan

From the overall view of the project should be a failure, self-summary reasons are

Not using mods well to build a fan base (because I never really liked the circle thing) The English version is not properly handled (although it has been corrected by someone) The game was released too early and the early content was low Lack of fun, lack of art, repeated modification of various gameplay mechanisms, unable to compete with other competing products in PC branches (mainly lack of money for art and publicity) Subject matter is sensitive and cannot be propagated at all (post a post in the post bar and then the account is closed forever) The first time to make a game, there is no team, no testing, it is all done by one person, which leads to slow progress, too big content, too small market Give up the network server, resulting in the mobile phone charging model can not be determined



Follow-up Programme Development

This game has a lot of investment in manpower cost, but the income is not enough to live on, so it will slow down the update (monthly update) and focus more on new projects that can make its own survival

The plan update for the battle will remain the same: it will be updated until all the content you want is done

The mobile version will be completely free of charge and is expected to be released in September/October after preparations are completed