INCOMER Playtest update for 31 August 2022

INCOMER Playtest Update #1

Build 9423952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES

  • Mouse is now enabled when using in-game options menu
  • Issue resolved which caused directional animations to stop from looping
  • Issue resolved which prevented enemy AI from moving through temporarily opened doorways
  • Options button on the main menu now responds as expected
  • Fixed issue where the player could continue in the active level while a new level loaded. The game now pauses while level loading is occurring.
  • Playtest End screen at the end of the playtest now exits the application correctly
  • Implemented a workaround that was causing the HUB to not load in-game for Steam only (worked in editor build). A proper fix will be required at a later date.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Knife attack range decreased from 2 to 1
  • Lights and switches make smash sound when destroyed
  • Wall lights are now destructible
  • Doors are now destructible
  • Grain removed from Post Processing FX

Current workload can be viewed on the following Trello board:
https://trello.com/b/tdwtpiWr/unity-development

