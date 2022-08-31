INCOMER Playtest Update #1

BUG FIXES
- Mouse is now enabled when using in-game options menu
- Issue resolved which caused directional animations to stop from looping
- Issue resolved which prevented enemy AI from moving through temporarily opened doorways
- Options button on the main menu now responds as expected
- Fixed issue where the player could continue in the active level while a new level loaded. The game now pauses while level loading is occurring.
- Playtest End screen at the end of the playtest now exits the application correctly
- Implemented a workaround that was causing the HUB to not load in-game for Steam only (worked in editor build). A proper fix will be required at a later date.
IMPROVEMENTS
- Knife attack range decreased from 2 to 1
- Lights and switches make smash sound when destroyed
- Wall lights are now destructible
- Doors are now destructible
- Grain removed from Post Processing FX
Current workload can be viewed on the following Trello board:
https://trello.com/b/tdwtpiWr/unity-development
Changed files in this update