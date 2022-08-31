 Skip to content

Anvil Life update for 31 August 2022

Preliminary Preparations Part - 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes in Game Saves.
  • Soldier's Exp. The indicator has been renewed.
  • Event System made minor changes.
  • Added Dungeon Key reward to Event System.
  • Added 'Dungeon Key' unit. I'll be posting what you can use these keys for soon.

