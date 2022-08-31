- Fixes in Game Saves.
- Soldier's Exp. The indicator has been renewed.
- Event System made minor changes.
- Added Dungeon Key reward to Event System.
- Added 'Dungeon Key' unit. I'll be posting what you can use these keys for soon.
Anvil Life update for 31 August 2022
Preliminary Preparations Part - 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
