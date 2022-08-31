 Skip to content

Canfield Solitaire Collection update for 31 August 2022

More solitaire games

Canfield Solitaire Collection update for 31 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all!

Thanks a lot for playing Canfield Solitaire Collection,

You can play more solitaire game in the series.

Play now or wishlist for later.

Get all 5 games in a bundle

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25682

20 FreeCell games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1943870

20 Spider games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1941660

20 Klondike games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1337840

20 Forty Thieves games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1943880

Have fun!

