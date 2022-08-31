More solitaire games

Hi all!
Thanks a lot for playing Canfield Solitaire Collection,
You can play more solitaire game in the series.
Play now or wishlist for later.
Get all 5 games in a bundle
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25682
20 FreeCell games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1943870
20 Spider games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1941660
20 Klondike games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1337840
20 Forty Thieves games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1943880
Have fun!
Changed files in this update