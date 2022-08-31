[UPDATE] 2022.08.31 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9423829 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 11:59:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# Convenience

The difficulty mark is added to the quest.

Added function to skip story-related cut scenes.

Only the host can skip it and all of you skip it.

The interaction priority of items that could not be acquired has been lowered.

Items dropped by Field Boss/Story Boss have also been modified to be able to be acquired individually.

Some of the terrain in the Darkess region has been modified.

We've lowered the frequency of combat that's been set a bit too much.

# Balance

AP consumption of the blocking action has decreased.

The aggro accumulation of the Roar of Protection has increased.

The pickaxe always has a whetstone effect.

# Etc