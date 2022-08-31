[UPDATE] 2022.08.31 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.
Today's update history.
# What has been modified in this update
# Convenience
-
The difficulty mark is added to the quest.
-
Added function to skip story-related cut scenes.
- Only the host can skip it and all of you skip it.
-
The interaction priority of items that could not be acquired has been lowered.
-
Items dropped by Field Boss/Story Boss have also been modified to be able to be acquired individually.
-
Some of the terrain in the Darkess region has been modified.
- We've lowered the frequency of combat that's been set a bit too much.
# Balance
-
AP consumption of the blocking action has decreased.
-
The aggro accumulation of the Roar of Protection has increased.
-
The pickaxe always has a whetstone effect.
# Etc
-
Supplemented some of the item descriptions.
-
Fixed some parts of the translation that were awkward.
-
Fixed a problem that didn't die with 0 HP.
Changed files in this update