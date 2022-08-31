 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rune Teller update for 31 August 2022

[UPDATE] 2022.08.31 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9423829 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# What has been modified in this update

# Convenience

  • The difficulty mark is added to the quest.

  • Added function to skip story-related cut scenes.

  • Only the host can skip it and all of you skip it.

  • The interaction priority of items that could not be acquired has been lowered.

  • Items dropped by Field Boss/Story Boss have also been modified to be able to be acquired individually.

  • Some of the terrain in the Darkess region has been modified.

  • We've lowered the frequency of combat that's been set a bit too much.

# Balance

  • AP consumption of the blocking action has decreased.

  • The aggro accumulation of the Roar of Protection has increased.

  • The pickaxe always has a whetstone effect.

# Etc

  • Supplemented some of the item descriptions.

  • Fixed some parts of the translation that were awkward.

  • Fixed a problem that didn't die with 0 HP.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944363
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link