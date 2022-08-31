V0.8545 Updates

Bug Fixes：
- Updated the summoned AI of the tablet [Scorpion Elemental], now it can attack more targets;
-Fixed the bug that the number of Red Scorpion Sigil generated after the summoned tablet [Scorpion Elemental] attacked was incorrect;
-Fixed some mistakes in the description of tablet [Star Blitz];
-Fixed the bug that the continuous cutting limit of increasing in some tablets of warrior [Berserker] returned at a wrong time;
-Fixed the bug that the exclamation mark cannot disappear when the mouse hovers in the equipment interface in some circumstances;
-Reduced the selling price of some accessories like silver coins in the store;
-Fixed some mistakes in Chinese and Japanese translation;
