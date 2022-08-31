 Skip to content

Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 31 August 2022

V0.8545 Updates

Build 9423766

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes：

  • Updated the summoned AI of the tablet [Scorpion Elemental], now it can attack more targets;
    -Fixed the bug that the number of Red Scorpion Sigil generated after the summoned tablet [Scorpion Elemental] attacked was incorrect;
    -Fixed some mistakes in the description of tablet [Star Blitz];
    -Fixed the bug that the continuous cutting limit of increasing in some tablets of warrior [Berserker] returned at a wrong time;
    -Fixed the bug that the exclamation mark cannot disappear when the mouse hovers in the equipment interface in some circumstances;
    -Reduced the selling price of some accessories like silver coins in the store;
    -Fixed some mistakes in Chinese and Japanese translation;

