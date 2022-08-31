Some English translation errors have been corrected
Unit surrender increases the number of troops to judge
Adjust the price of building upgrades
The facilities in the area have added construction conditions
Added country markers to the upper left corner of the map
Added the ability to right-click to close an open interface
Fixed a hint when units could not be built due to times
Fixed bug where buildings could not regenerate health automatically in safe environments
Fixed bug caused by unit escort ship upgrade
armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 31 August 2022
0.9.4
