OLD Future: Post-Apocalyptic Times update for 31 August 2022

v0.1.3.3

31 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings friends,
Thank you all for you feedback,

In this update touches little bit on sound and background atmosphere.
A lot of new sounds will be arriving shortly, (the sound system under Unreal it's easy and very enjoyable to work with)
A few more bug-fixing and balancing has been added from the forum.
The current saves might be in conflict and might generate a few problems (this happens when I make structural changes to the engine but I'm looking for a fix)
-Added vendors at the beginning of the map for easier gear access.
-Weapon balancing is still a little off, I'm redoing it in the style of a classical shooter in stead of an RPG thinking.

Much appreciated, please stay tuned, I'm still pushing silent updates almost every day.
Cheers,
Ionut

