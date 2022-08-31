Greetings friends,

Thank you all for you feedback,



In this update touches little bit on sound and background atmosphere.

A lot of new sounds will be arriving shortly, (the sound system under Unreal it's easy and very enjoyable to work with)

A few more bug-fixing and balancing has been added from the forum.

The current saves might be in conflict and might generate a few problems (this happens when I make structural changes to the engine but I'm looking for a fix)

-Added vendors at the beginning of the map for easier gear access.

-Weapon balancing is still a little off, I'm redoing it in the style of a classical shooter in stead of an RPG thinking.

Much appreciated, please stay tuned, I'm still pushing silent updates almost every day.

Cheers,

Ionut