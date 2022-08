Share Β· View all patches Β· Build 9423677 Β· Last edited 31 August 2022 – 11:46:34 UTC by Wendy

πŸ’ͺ Improved server stability and connectivity (ongoing -on arms)

πŸ’ͺ Improved Lobby instantiation to better deal with server spikes

πŸ‘‰ Fixed bullets not spawning sometimes -pew pew

πŸ‘‰ Fixed incorrect skin tones on arms

We pulled an arm for this one. Please enjoy!