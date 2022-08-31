Update 9.6 released! Food Spoilage, Shop Carts, Immersion and more!

Hey fellow Eco Citizens,

after a month of successful playtesting with you, our community, and Eco modders, we're ready to release Update 9.6. This Update focuses majorly on improving the immersion within Eco, adding 3D models to every food in the game as well as a whole new First Person View with countless new animations. We're rounding that off by adding Shop Carts for your mobile business needs and a major new system changing up the economy: Food Spoilage!

Food Spoilage

A major problem in the real world is food waste. With this Update we are introducing a completely new mechanic that adds a shelf life to all food items and crops in Eco (configurable with a multiplier) depending on the type of the food. Once the shelf life of a food runs out, it spoils and is only good for making compost.

This mechanic will incentivize food producers to think about sustainable production of their goods to minimize losses due to food spoilage and as such introduce a new important factor that needs to be considered within the economy on Eco servers.

Of course, with increasing technology level in your worlds there will be options at your disposal to extend the shelf life. The Icebox and Refrigerator were updated to provide increasing bonuses to food freshness and so does the brand new Industrial Refrigerator which also offers a storage capacity similar to the Silo. And while we're at the Silo - we also added a Powered Silo to allow you to extend the shelf life of your crops as well.

3D Food

Our art team has been hard at work to craft over 140 3D models for all the different food items we have in Eco that will be displayed in your new player hands when you select the food in your toolbar. We do also intend to expand this feature to allow placement of food on and eating it at tables in the future.

Each food has also received it's own eating animation that fits the displayed food. Of course we know that not everyone likes to watch longer animations, so we also added "gulping" for those of you that are so hungry that they need to eat a lot of food at once.

All of this is fully moddable, allowing modders to add their own 3D models and animations for their food. We know there are several food mods out there, and we're eager to see what you all will be doing with these new possibilities.

First Person View

To further improve immersion during gameplay, we have introduced character hands in first person view. You'll now be able to see your character holding their tools and to accompany this new feature we have also updated lots of animations for tool usage.

Shop Cart

A common occurrence many of you might know is that somehow your customers always tend to be somewhere else, often magically at the point most far from you. That's no longer a problem, because with this Update we're introducing Shop Carts that act as mobile stores with an internal storage of a cart, able to link to any other storage in their vicinity. So, if the customers don't come to you, just put a pop-up store next to your customers. Make sure you got the necessary government permits, though!

Server Queue

For the server administrators in our community we added an often requested feature to servers: A server queue that will place players that try to connect to a full server into a queue until the server has enough room for them to join. Administrators can also add reserved slots to allow specific players to bypass the queue or configure priority based queue positions that allow players to join at the front of the queue instead.

New Objects and Building Forms

Industrial Refrigerator

Powered Storage Silo

Canopy Window form for Carpets

Balance Changes

New room type “Living Room” that replaces the old General room. World objects with General type can still be placed in all rooms

Rugs are now crafted from Fabric instead of Cloth

Cloth recipe Plant Fibers cost increased to 9 from 6

Max growth age of pickable plants increased by 50%

Reduced max yield of Agave & Papaya by 1

Reduced minimum Plant Fibers yield of Jointfir by 1

Reduced min and max Plant Fibers yield of Barrel Cactus and Big Bluestem by 1

Decreased operating speed for Steam Tractor

Experience for crafting hammers & shovels decreased

Plant growth speed was added to the Difficulty configuration

Fixed: Favorite foods would not be correctly assigned when joining a server that had calories provided for food edited after the first time launching the server which made these foods eligible/ineligible for favorite food

Optimization

Significantly improved tooltip optimization by moving more caching to the client

Improved audio optimization

Optimizations to chunk rendering

Optimization for linking items in chat

Optimization for LOD and trees

Optimizations for view updates for World Objects

Optimizations for server performance during the meteor impact

Optimizations to calculations related to animals

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Audio

Added rustling sound when moving through plants

Fixed: Wooden Hammer did not make a broken sound when it should have

Wooden Hammer did not make a broken sound when it should have Fixed: Crane was not producing sound effects

Crane was not producing sound effects Fixed: Arrastra would continue to play sound effects after the work order was completed

Arrastra would continue to play sound effects after the work order was completed Fixed: Using the /skills levelupall command would cause audio notifications to continue to play even after logging out

Using the /skills levelupall command would cause audio notifications to continue to play even after logging out Fixed: In many cases, buttons were not providing audio feedback

Avatar

Sleeping in a bed will now cause your avatar to appear in the bed to others, and will stay this way if you log out while in a bed.

11 New emotes: Bow, Kneel, Salute, Clap, Yawn, Agree, Disagree, Shy, Shrug, Exhausted, Confused

Fixed: While using /fly as a server admin, movement hotkeys were not respected and only allowed moving with the default WASD movement keys

While using /fly as a server admin, movement hotkeys were not respected and only allowed moving with the default WASD movement keys Fixed: Emotes with extended animations (sleep/dance) would not show to players who connected to the server while the emote was already playing

Chat & News Feed

Mentioning someone in chat will now cause the message to be highlighted for them in their chat screen

New chat emojis that can be sent using colons (ex.:smile:)

Sending too many messages in a row quickly will trigger a cooldown timer

Added a 500-character limit to chat messages

Craft order notifications in the news feed now display who started the order when hovering over the projects notifcation

Fixed: Linking multi-word tags in chat had inconsistent format to make them appear

Linking multi-word tags in chat had inconsistent format to make them appear Fixed: Setting a high UI scale caused the welcome message to have overlapping text

Setting a high UI scale caused the welcome message to have overlapping text Fixed: The news feed could not be dragged down below a certain point in the screen

Civics

Fixed: Environment Statistics were not working in comparisons used for laws

Environment Statistics were not working in comparisons used for laws Fixed: The tooltips for proposed laws would incorrectly say they were passed by executive action while the election was still ongoing

The tooltips for proposed laws would incorrectly say they were passed by executive action while the election was still ongoing Fixed: The “/titles assign” command was not working when trying to assign someone a title that you already held yourself

Elevators

Fixed: Elevators had synchronization problems when multiple people were viewing the same elevator

Elevators had synchronization problems when multiple people were viewing the same elevator Fixed: Having a vehicle loaded while using in the Industrial Elevator could stop the elevator and prevent it from going up

Having a vehicle loaded while using in the Industrial Elevator could stop the elevator and prevent it from going up Fixed: Loading two vehicles into an Industrial Elevator would cause one of them to teleport to the bottom of the elevator shaft after disconnecting from the server while on the elevator

Loading two vehicles into an Industrial Elevator would cause one of them to teleport to the bottom of the elevator shaft after disconnecting from the server while on the elevator Fixed: Walking on elevators did not produce a walking sound

Walking on elevators did not produce a walking sound Fixed: When two people were using the same elevator, the one who didn’t press the button to operate the elevator would sometimes hear a falling sound

Modkit

Added modkit support for flower pots

Added support for custom links in the Ecopedia with a warning confirmation when clicking the link

Stores & Economy Viewer

New hotkey “S” to store UI as a customer to quickly complete the trade

Stores now have option to set max durability, and can list multiple items of the same type with different durability

Durability for trade offers now visible in the Economy Viewer

In the Transfer UI, currencies you don’t have are now hidden from the currency selection dropdown

Fixed: The Bank Accounts list in the Store UI had very crowded text and would spill over into two lines

The Bank Accounts list in the Store UI had very crowded text and would spill over into two lines Fixed: Scrolling in the Store UI while an offer was selected would deselect the offer

Scrolling in the Store UI while an offer was selected would deselect the offer Fixed: Having a store with a colored name could cause the color to leak into other text in the UI

Having a store with a colored name could cause the color to leak into other text in the UI Fixed: Tooltips for Stores in the Economy View would not open if the text for the store name was truncated

Tooltips for Stores in the Economy View would not open if the text for the store name was truncated Fixed: Economy Viewer bottom panel became misaligned when shrunk smaller than a certain size

Dropping dirt from a shovel no longer requires a target

Fixed: Modern Rock Drill animation would become incorrect when switching between first person and third person view while the tool was active.

Modern Rock Drill animation would become incorrect when switching between first person and third person view while the tool was active. Fixed: Bow animation would not always complete when firing in third person view

Bow animation would not always complete when firing in third person view Fixed: Bow trajectory line would show incorrectly in third person when aiming at a significant height difference

Bow trajectory line would show incorrectly in third person when aiming at a significant height difference Fixed: It was possible to get tools into a state where they would all incorrectly display control hints for placing world objects

It was possible to get tools into a state where they would all incorrectly display control hints for placing world objects Fixed: Available fill types would not change when swapping from a higher level hammer to a lower one while holding a block.

Available fill types would not change when swapping from a higher level hammer to a lower one while holding a block. Fixed: When chopping a tree, if the trunk landed on someone else’s property, you were not able to collect the logs if you removed the stump first

When chopping a tree, if the trunk landed on someone else’s property, you were not able to collect the logs if you removed the stump first Fixed: Land Claim Stake property highlight would remain when logging off and then connecting to another server.

Land Claim Stake property highlight would remain when logging off and then connecting to another server. Fixed: Shovel actions would sometimes not register while in third person view

Shovel actions would sometimes not register while in third person view Fixed: All types of hammer had the same speed as the modern hammer

Vehicles

Increased the light produced by vehicle headlights

Excavator and Skid Steer will no longer continue to break rocks even when their inventory is full.

It is no longer possible to exit vehicles with no available exit point and this would result in teleporting to the surface

Fixed: Wheel animations could become desynced, so the front and rear wheels rotations did not match

Wheel animations could become desynced, so the front and rear wheels rotations did not match Fixed: Wood cart would drift slightly to the right even when moving straight.

Wood cart would drift slightly to the right even when moving straight. Fixed: “You should be closer to interact” error notification would appear when interacting with the arm of a crane or excavator from a valid distance

“You should be closer to interact” error notification would appear when interacting with the arm of a crane or excavator from a valid distance Fixed: Skid Steer sometimes had trouble loading its cargo into a Truck, which required leaving and re-entering the skid steer to work correctly.

Skid Steer sometimes had trouble loading its cargo into a Truck, which required leaving and re-entering the skid steer to work correctly. Fixed: When driving a Steam Truck and clipping into a corner at the wrong angle it would move the driver into the passenger seat

When driving a Steam Truck and clipping into a corner at the wrong angle it would move the driver into the passenger seat Fixed: Skid Steer was able to interact with stockpiles below it even when they should have been out of range.

Skid Steer was able to interact with stockpiles below it even when they should have been out of range. Fixed: Using a Steam Tractor could cause the Toolbar to overlap with inventory weight UI

Using a Steam Tractor could cause the Toolbar to overlap with inventory weight UI Fixed: Vehicle controls UI would not update if changing the control settings while already in a vehicle

Vehicle controls UI would not update if changing the control settings while already in a vehicle Fixed: Excavators could look like the front wheels were hovering when moving forward and viewed by another player

Excavators could look like the front wheels were hovering when moving forward and viewed by another player Fixed: When switching between views or dragging a wood cart backwards in third person view, it could cause the avatar to twist in place

When switching between views or dragging a wood cart backwards in third person view, it could cause the avatar to twist in place Fixed: Avatar would twist in an unnatural position when using the crane

UI

Improvements to all Civics UI to improve readability

New addition to HUD to show remaining stamina timer when exhaustion is enabled

New tooltips to clarify the different buttons for notification types

Property transfer confirmation UI condensed in size and now includes the number of plots being transferred

New look for Server UI with tabs for categories of server configurations

Fixed: Some baked goods were assigned to the incorrect Ecopedia category

Some baked goods were assigned to the incorrect Ecopedia category Fixed: The Objectives UI was displaying a non-working link to the Ecopedia

The Objectives UI was displaying a non-working link to the Ecopedia Fixed: The padding for some sliders in the escape menu was incorrect which caused them to clip outside the border of the window

The padding for some sliders in the escape menu was incorrect which caused them to clip outside the border of the window Fixed: Fuel UI text was not adapting in size based on localization

Fuel UI text was not adapting in size based on localization Fixed: Viewing the Property tab of the Deed UI would incorrectly display the list of authorized users when access the UI as an authorized user but not the deed owner

Viewing the Property tab of the Deed UI would incorrectly display the list of authorized users when access the UI as an authorized user but not the deed owner Fixed: Eating a large number of food types in a 24 hour period would cause the Nutrition UI to expand over most of the screen

Eating a large number of food types in a 24 hour period would cause the Nutrition UI to expand over most of the screen Fixed: Server listings would flicker in the server browser when selecting various options for sorting

Server listings would flicker in the server browser when selecting various options for sorting Fixed: Opening and closing the Skills UI with low framerate would cause it to drift downwards on the screen each time it was opened.

Opening and closing the Skills UI with low framerate would cause it to drift downwards on the screen each time it was opened. Fixed: Icons were misaligned when viewing the inventory of a trash pile

Icons were misaligned when viewing the inventory of a trash pile Fixed: Asphalt Concrete’s White Edge form had the incorrect icon

World Objects

New block form for carpet blocks, Canopy Windows

New world objects: Industrial Refrigerator and Powered Storage Silo

Fixed: It was possible to get stuck when placing large objects or vehicles when placing them on top of your avatar.

It was possible to get stuck when placing large objects or vehicles when placing them on top of your avatar. Fixed: When picking up rotatable world objects, they would always face west rather than the direction they were facing when picked up

When picking up rotatable world objects, they would always face west rather than the direction they were facing when picked up Fixed: When removing an object from a power grid, it would still act as a connection for transmitting power along the grid until the next server restart

When removing an object from a power grid, it would still act as a connection for transmitting power along the grid until the next server restart Fixed: Icons would exceed sign borders when stacked on top of each other

Icons would exceed sign borders when stacked on top of each other Fixed: Waking from a bed by pressing escape would not stop time from skipping forward

Waking from a bed by pressing escape would not stop time from skipping forward Fixed: Plants could grow in placed stockpiles, causing the storage to get displaced upwards

Plants could grow in placed stockpiles, causing the storage to get displaced upwards Fixed: The Machinist Table outline highlight would overlap the avatar in third person view

Misc