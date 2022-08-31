This version is an overdone version, with a lot of new content added (to be opened)

After the application for the version number is completed, it will be opened together. About ten new buildings of different styles will be added, which will bring your town into a new era. These technologies will change your town and planning from various aspects. Minimize the dependence on terrain, and this should be a major update of the official version (some wonders and new gameplay will be developed after this)

Added the building of the Knight Building and the occupation of the Ranger. The Ranger can go to various ruins on the map to explore and obtain the resources and statues inside. Permanent relics have been added to the map for rangers to explore. A new technology tree has been added (this version is temporarily closed, and this technology tree will be opened in the later version 1.0) Optimized the number of faces of some models and enhanced the performance. Adjusted the upgrade speed of some levels. Adjusted the size of Tianshen Forest Farm and increased the output. The positions of alchemy workshop and alchemist have been added, and idols can now be refined.