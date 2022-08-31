08/31/2022 Update 01 - Add Hard Mode.

- Add Hard Mode
- The mobs in the second half persistently attack.
- Changes in the amount of recovery by Buddha's Grace difficulty
- Change the pattern of certain bosses
- Acquire hidden items only once
-
Easy, Normal mode boss HP display
-
Guns can attack the boss from level 1
-
Changes in recovery items:
- It is not acquired when the HP and the number of possessions are maximum.
- Recovers if HP is reduced when the number of possessions is maximum.
-
Check the number of oil possessed by the Seobinggo Boiler
-
Automatic response after checking the resolution when starting for the first time.
- If you have already changed the resolution, it will not work.
- Top and bottom view possible
- If you hold down the up and down keys on the keyboard, you can see the up and down situations.
- The gamepad is the right stick.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update