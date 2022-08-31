 Skip to content

Yeomna : The Legend of Dongbaek update for 31 August 2022

08/31/2022 Update 01 - Add Hard Mode.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add Hard Mode
  • The mobs in the second half persistently attack.
  • Changes in the amount of recovery by Buddha's Grace difficulty
  • Change the pattern of certain bosses
  • Acquire hidden items only once

  1. Easy, Normal mode boss HP display

  2. Guns can attack the boss from level 1

  3. Changes in recovery items:

  • It is not acquired when the HP and the number of possessions are maximum.
  • Recovers if HP is reduced when the number of possessions is maximum.

  1. Check the number of oil possessed by the Seobinggo Boiler

  2. Automatic response after checking the resolution when starting for the first time.

  • If you have already changed the resolution, it will not work.
  1. Top and bottom view possible
  • If you hold down the up and down keys on the keyboard, you can see the up and down situations.
  • The gamepad is the right stick.

Thank you.

