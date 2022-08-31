1.2.9 - Housekeeping

change: updated JP localization (thanks Lunalia!)
change: adjusted compression settings for some assets, let me know if anything looks funny
fix: Nomad shot now properly affected by SFX volume settings
Cheers,
Jan
