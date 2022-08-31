 Skip to content

Prime of Flames update for 31 August 2022

Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please check the update list:

Optimizing Game Experience:

  • Changed [Slow]'s CD effect from 2 to 1 which was produced by [Giant Puppet]'s [Graviton Field]
  • Decreased the number of [Poison Mushroom] in [Wetland][Elite Battle][Evacuation Battle]
  • Optimized the reward description when [Clan] upgraded
  • Optimized the appearing probability of Equipments: Legendary Equipment is 5%, Excellent Equipment is 20%, Common Equipment is 75%
  • [Blacksmith] can be used only once, and the price will depend on the quality of Equipments
  • Attack+1 for [Ninelie][Guard] - [Rosery],[Moyork],[Naze],[Heya],[Mousse]
  • [Sweet Dew]'s HP recovering was changed from 3 HP to 4 HP
  • [Fury]'s Crit Rate was changed from 20% to 25%
  • [Phantom Whirl]'s HP consuming was changed from 1 HP to 2 HP
  • [Mimicry]'s within 2 surrounding cells was changed to 2 cells

Bug Fixed：

  • The game may freeze when the enemies were killed by [Triple Shot]
  • The display issue when multiple bombs exploded
  • [Schemer] did not work to [Ink Lotus]
  • [Immortal Legion] splitting effect did not show up to the summons
  • [Warrior] attacked in the full screen with [Vindication] and [Battle Drum]
  • Some Trait descriptions missing
  • [Celestial] effect did not show up in the battle
  • The reward description error after the battle
  • Did not localize the words in selecting character screen
  • [Move] will be stacked in every turn when [Ink Lotus] got [Ghost Walk] and [Move+1] equipment
  • When [Sound Effect] gets played for multiple targets, it will be louder than it should be
  • [Totem] descriptions were cut in the screen
  • Some English description errors
  • [Contract] did not work to summons
  • [Victory Condition] description and [Experience] display errors
  • Achievement unlocked error

