Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.8

Please check the update list:
Optimizing Game Experience:
- Changed [Slow]'s CD effect from 2 to 1 which was produced by [Giant Puppet]'s [Graviton Field]
- Decreased the number of [Poison Mushroom] in [Wetland][Elite Battle][Evacuation Battle]
- Optimized the reward description when [Clan] upgraded
- Optimized the appearing probability of Equipments: Legendary Equipment is 5%, Excellent Equipment is 20%, Common Equipment is 75%
- [Blacksmith] can be used only once, and the price will depend on the quality of Equipments
- Attack+1 for [Ninelie][Guard] - [Rosery],[Moyork],[Naze],[Heya],[Mousse]
- [Sweet Dew]'s HP recovering was changed from 3 HP to 4 HP
- [Fury]'s Crit Rate was changed from 20% to 25%
- [Phantom Whirl]'s HP consuming was changed from 1 HP to 2 HP
- [Mimicry]'s within 2 surrounding cells was changed to 2 cells
Bug Fixed：
- The game may freeze when the enemies were killed by [Triple Shot]
- The display issue when multiple bombs exploded
- [Schemer] did not work to [Ink Lotus]
- [Immortal Legion] splitting effect did not show up to the summons
- [Warrior] attacked in the full screen with [Vindication] and [Battle Drum]
- Some Trait descriptions missing
- [Celestial] effect did not show up in the battle
- The reward description error after the battle
- Did not localize the words in selecting character screen
- [Move] will be stacked in every turn when [Ink Lotus] got [Ghost Walk] and [Move+1] equipment
- When [Sound Effect] gets played for multiple targets, it will be louder than it should be
- [Totem] descriptions were cut in the screen
- Some English description errors
- [Contract] did not work to summons
- [Victory Condition] description and [Experience] display errors
- Achievement unlocked error
Changed files in this update