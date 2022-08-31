 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Scathe update for 31 August 2022

LAUNCH DELAY: Technical issues with Steam

Share · View all patches · Build 9423254 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

For everyone who has been notified via Steam that the game is available for purchase, we're unfortunately experiencing a delay where Steam is failing to update our product page correctly.

The game itself has been released on our end and we've done everything we can, but we are now waiting to hear back from Steam Support to see why the "Buy Now" button and other purchase options aren't available on our page.

We really appreciate your patience during this time and we will release another (more colourful and exciting) announcement once Scathe is available for purchase 🔥

Changed depots in devbuild branch

View more data in app history for build 9423254
Depot 1154831
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link