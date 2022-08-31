LAUNCH DELAY: Technical issues with Steam

For everyone who has been notified via Steam that the game is available for purchase, we're unfortunately experiencing a delay where Steam is failing to update our product page correctly.

The game itself has been released on our end and we've done everything we can, but we are now waiting to hear back from Steam Support to see why the "Buy Now" button and other purchase options aren't available on our page.

We really appreciate your patience during this time and we will release another (more colourful and exciting) announcement once Scathe is available for purchase 🔥