FORMULA RACEROOM X-22 is now available!

The Formula RaceRoom X-22 is out now.

The new benchmark in Open-Wheel Racing has arrived in RaceRoom!

The V6 Turbo Hybrid engine delivers over 1000 HP and the elegant aerodynamic design defining the beautiful silhouette of the car has been purposely built to allow close racing.

The car features adjustable Engine Maps and MGU-K modes, as well as 3 different tyre compounds and Halo visibility options, so nothing stands in your way to your next victory on track.

1.6L V6-T Hybrid Engine

Turbocharger

8-speed paddle shift gearbox

769 kg Weight

1050 HP

No ABS, No Traction Control, No Launch Control

Features:

Halo Visibility Option

In real life the 3d depth perception helps looking past the halo, but in the sim we've added an option to make the halo transparent.

Tyre Compounds

Tyre choice is free in every session. Softs provide the most grip but wear the quickest.

Soft last ~ 20 min

Medium last ~ 40 min

Hard last ~ 80 min

Engine Maps

Engine maps can be changed while driving after binding the keys for it.

A higher Engine map delivers more power from the internal combustion engine, but increases fuel consumption. This can be used for strategic purposes in longer races with pit stops.



Hybrid System

In addition to the Internal Combustion Engine the car has an Electric Engine (MGU - Motor Generator Unit) that can be used to deliver extra power, and runs on a battery that charges while driving.

The Battery status is displayed as a blue bar on the steering wheel and in-game HUD

The rear light of the car will blink red when it is harvesting energy.

MGU-K modes

Different MGU-K modes can be used to determine the charge & deploy rate of the Electric engine.

You can bind keys to your wheel to change the MGU-K mode while driving.

The in-game HUD displays which MGU-K mode is activated.

On the Car Setup page you see 5 MGU-K Modes that can be customized.

Since the MGU-K harvests energy from the rear axle during deceleration, the amount of regeneration also affects the off-throttle balance.

Every mode has a regeneration and a discharge rate, defining how quickly energy is charged and how much of it is deployed per mode. The default values should work ok out of the box in most cases.

There is also an “Auto” mode that will change the MGU-K Mode automatically, depending on the battery charge state (lower power output at lower charge state).

Overtake Button

Use the “Push to Pass” key binding to use the Overtake function while driving.

The Overtake Button puts the MGU-K into its highest mode with one button press and is used to temporarily get the highest performance out of the car (ie. when trying to overtake or defend a position).

The Battery will drain very quickly when this mode is enabled.

While Overtake mode is enabled all the MGU safety systems are overridden as well, resulting in even more performance compared to the highest MGU-K mode.

The Overtake mode stays active until the button is pressed again, at which point the car will switch back to the previously activated MGU-K Mode.

DRS

The Drag Reduction System will be enabled in a race when a driver crosses the start/finish line less than 1 second behind the driver ahead and can be activated 3 times per lap anywhere the driver chooses to do so. The rear wing angle changes so the car produces less drag and therefore can achieve higher top speeds.

In Practice Sessions there is unlimited DRS activations available.

Enjoy!