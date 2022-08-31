 Skip to content

Across the Obelisk update for 31 August 2022

Hotfix 1.0.1d

Build 9423175

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone. Fast hotfix to solve the problem dealing cards at the beginning of the turn (back to 5 instead of 6). It also fixes some things reported here and there.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.

