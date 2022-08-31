Hotfix 1.0.1d

Hello everyone. Fast hotfix to solve the problem dealing cards at the beginning of the turn (back to 5 instead of 6). It also fixes some things reported here and there.
As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello everyone. Fast hotfix to solve the problem dealing cards at the beginning of the turn (back to 5 instead of 6). It also fixes some things reported here and there.
As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update