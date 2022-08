Share · View all patches · Build 9423116 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 11:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Highlights of this update:

Hand capture optimization update

Rendering effect update

IOS capture jitter problem optimization

In addition, the following issues have been fixed

Fixed the abnormal bending of the character's thumb

When switching between 2D and 3D, the program cannot be loaded properly

