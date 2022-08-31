Patch Notes v0.05r4 Early Access - 8.31.2022

Bug Fixes:

Fixed issue where player capsules were disabling causing players to fly around.

Fixed: Pausing the game during a kickoff (while its in the air) calls DeadBall and spots it at the zero yard line for some reason.

Fixed: Stadium seat checkbox doesn’t work.

Fixed: Field goal holding animation transition time is causing wonky physics in Realistic 1 and then breaking Field Goals.

Fixed: Simulate game to end doesn’t work. It just says its a 0-0 tie every time. It should actually simulate to end.

Possible Fix: The rain seems to degrade performance over time in the build.

Fixed: Overtime keeps resetting at the end of each quarter. It should only do that on the first overtime quarter.

Fixed: AI pass blocking sucks ass. Its too easy to run around them as a rushing DL.

Fixed: Shadows are pixelated in TVCamera.

Fixed: Fixed weird animation pause for NPCs when the match first starts.

Stadium modifications and fixes.

Added Arizona and Indianapolis.

Known Issues:

Some stadiums are too bright or have lighting issues.

Realistic 1 will probably be changed to Custom 02, Wobble Sim Hard or another setting by default.