 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCUM update for 31 August 2022

SCUM - Hotfix 0.7.162.

Share · View all patches · Build 9423021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are deploying a fix for the Z3 sector. Make sure you update your game. If your character is still stuck under the texture contact Cheesekingu#4090 on discord to get you out.

Changed files in this update

SCUM Content Depot 513711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link