[B][H3] August 31st version Update Notes (Beta) [/ H3][/ B]
- Simultaneous opening and cultivation of toxic skills and potential breakthrough
- The value of Difficulty 4 (attribute upper limit, enemy attribute amplitude) has been temporarily adjusted to the first edition of Difficulty 5, now the difficulty can be experienced.
- Correct the problem that Yu Wenke et al. did not appear normally
- Namgung Martial Arts School revision:
The question of not being able to leave the stronghold after a fight
The two part case where the main character does not get mastery improvement properly
- Fix the problem that recasting and melting functions do not turn on properly
- Fixed some known problems of the Five Poisons religion
- Correct the mistake in the script of Yuwen Zhuang Yuwen Villa stronghold.
- Fixed the problem that the number of attack segments is still abnormal when "Six Veins Together" evolves into pure Yang finger and pure Yin finger.
