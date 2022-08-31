 Skip to content

梦江湖 update for 31 August 2022

August 31st version Update Notes (Beta)

  1. Simultaneous opening and cultivation of toxic skills and potential breakthrough
  2. The value of Difficulty 4 (attribute upper limit, enemy attribute amplitude) has been temporarily adjusted to the first edition of Difficulty 5, now the difficulty can be experienced.
  3. Correct the problem that Yu Wenke et al. did not appear normally
  4. Namgung Martial Arts School revision:
    The question of not being able to leave the stronghold after a fight
    The two part case where the main character does not get mastery improvement properly
  5. Fix the problem that recasting and melting functions do not turn on properly
  6. Fixed some known problems of the Five Poisons religion
  7. Correct the mistake in the script of Yuwen Zhuang Yuwen Villa stronghold.
  8. Fixed the problem that the number of attack segments is still abnormal when "Six Veins Together" evolves into pure Yang finger and pure Yin finger.

