Pure Rock Crawling update for 31 August 2022

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Hi ! I hope you are all doing great ! Couple of fixes with today's update.

  • improved UI buttons functionality
  • fixed issue with controller input being lost in menu
  • fixed handbrake causing truck to shift in to reverse
  • fixed clutch not working with gamepad and mouse

Additionally, if you are having problems running on windows 7:

Try running with vulkan: Go to Library > right click on Pure Rock Crawling > Properties > General
Then in Launch options type: -vulkan

If that doesn't work I added pre Oct 28 build, you can access it in the steam library. Go to Library > right click on Pure Rock Crawling > Properties > Beta, select Win 7 build.

Take care !

