FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Build 9422918 · Last edited 31 August 2022

Hi ! I hope you are all doing great ! Couple of fixes with today's update.

improved UI buttons functionality

fixed issue with controller input being lost in menu

fixed handbrake causing truck to shift in to reverse

fixed clutch not working with gamepad and mouse

Additionally, if you are having problems running on windows 7:

Try running with vulkan: Go to Library > right click on Pure Rock Crawling > Properties > General

Then in Launch options type: -vulkan

If that doesn't work I added pre Oct 28 build, you can access it in the steam library. Go to Library > right click on Pure Rock Crawling > Properties > Beta, select Win 7 build.

Take care !