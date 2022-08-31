FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Hi ! I hope you are all doing great ! Couple of fixes with today's update.
- improved UI buttons functionality
- fixed issue with controller input being lost in menu
- fixed handbrake causing truck to shift in to reverse
- fixed clutch not working with gamepad and mouse
Additionally, if you are having problems running on windows 7:
Try running with vulkan: Go to Library > right click on Pure Rock Crawling > Properties > General
Then in Launch options type: -vulkan
If that doesn't work I added pre Oct 28 build, you can access it in the steam library. Go to Library > right click on Pure Rock Crawling > Properties > Beta, select Win 7 build.
Take care !
Changed files in this update